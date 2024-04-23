LogOn: Hologram-like experience allows people to connect

КУПУЙ!

23 Apr

The Dutch company Holoconnects are experts in the field of holographic illusions and are now delivering life-size personal connections with a 2-meter-tall box that make it feel like the person you are talking to is physically present. Deana Mitchell has more from Austin, Texas in this week’s episode of LogOn.

