КУПУЙ!

Taiwan attracting Southeast Asian tech students

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Taiwan attracting Southeast Asian tech students


місце для вашої реклами!
23 Apr

Taiwan attracting Southeast Asian tech students

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Taiwan is looking to Southeast Asia as a pipeline to fill its shortage of high-tech talent. The numbers of foreign students coming to the island has been growing, especially from Vietnam and Indonesia. VOA Mandarin’s Peh Hong Lim reports from Hsinchu, Taiwan. Adrianna Zhang contributed.

your ads here

реагуйте: