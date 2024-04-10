КУПУЙ!

Angolan fishermen blame Chinese trawlers for declining fish stock 

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Angolan fishermen blame Chinese trawlers for declining fish stock 


місце для вашої реклами!
10 Apr

Angolan fishermen blame Chinese trawlers for declining fish stock 

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

In the port of Benguela on Angola’s Pacific coast, fishermen and fish traders are struggling to make ends meet. They say their catch is getting smaller and they blame illegal fishing by Chinese  trawlers. For Joao Marcos, Barbara Santos has this report.  (Mayra de Lassalette contributed)

your ads here

реагуйте: