Chinese-Built Airport in Nepal Raises Worries of Debt Trap

21 Mar

A China-funded international airport in Nepal opened more than a year ago but still hasn’t received international flights. With loan repayments for the Pokhara airport due to start soon, many worry Nepal has fallen into a debt trap. Henry Wilkins reports.

