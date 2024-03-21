Chinese-Built Airport in Nepal Raises Worries of Debt Trap

A China-funded international airport in Nepal opened more than a year ago but still hasn’t received international flights. With loan repayments for the Pokhara airport due to start soon, many worry Nepal has fallen into a debt trap. Henry Wilkins reports.
