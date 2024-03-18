Back to the Moon – Part 1

КУПУЙ!

18 Mar

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

After the Apollo program ended, the US took a long hiatus from lunar exploration. What happened during this time, and what has NASA been doing? This documentary by the Voice of America’s Russian service explores the multiple attempts to return to the Moon, the space developments that laid the foundation for future concepts, and the birth of the Artemis lunar program.

