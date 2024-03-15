US Senate Considers Bill That Could Ban TikTok in United States

КУПУЙ!

15 Mar

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The White House is urging senators to quickly begin considering a bill that would address national security concerns related to the social media app TikTok. The House approved the measure earlier this week. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports. Camera: Saqib Ul Islam.

