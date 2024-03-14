US House Passes Bill Forcing TikTok to Separate From Chinese Parent Company

КУПУЙ!

14 Mar

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday that would force short-video app TikTok, used by about 170 million Americans, to separate from its Chinese owner, ByteDance, or face a ban. VOA Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson says the Senate may not approve the bill.

