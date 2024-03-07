КУПУЙ!

7 Mar

NASA, US Navy Prepare Astronauts for Moon Mission

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Although NASA has delayed the launch of a crewed mission to orbit the moon until 2025 at the earliest, four selected astronauts are training in preparation for the first such journey in more than 50 years. VOA’s Kane Farabaugh caught up with the crew of Artemis II during training and has more from San Diego.

