КУПУЙ!

Nigeria Takes Bold Steps to Erase Digital Gender Gap

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Nigeria Takes Bold Steps to Erase Digital Gender Gap


місце для вашої реклами!
4 Mar

Nigeria Takes Bold Steps to Erase Digital Gender Gap

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The World Bank says digital entrepreneurship is paving the way for economic empowerment across Nigeria and reducing poverty through internet access. In a January report, the Bank says internet access reduced extreme poverty by 7% in the West African country. But it noted a digital gender gap where women are less likely than men to have internet access. Gibson Emeka reports from Abuja in this report narrated by Mary Alice Salinas.

your ads here

реагуйте: