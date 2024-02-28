КУПУЙ!

AI – Charting Rules of the Road

28 Feb

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Artificial intelligence touches nearly every aspect of our digital lives, but there are few laws governing its use. In this episode of our web series about AI, VOA’s Tina Trinh looks at how lawmakers and tech developers are making rules for something that is changing nearly every day.

