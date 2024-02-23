КУПУЙ!

Ukraine’s War-Battered Economy Shows Signs of Recovery

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Ukraine’s War-Battered Economy Shows Signs of Recovery


місце для вашої реклами!
23 Feb

Ukraine’s War-Battered Economy Shows Signs of Recovery

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Ukraine’s economy shrank 29% in 2022, the year Russia launched its full-scale invasion. In addition, Ukrainian businesses were destroyed, exports were halted and millions of people were displaced. But in 2023, Ukranian officials’ say, the economy actually grew 5%. Eastern Europe Bureau Chief Myroslava Gongadze reports from Kyiv.

your ads here

реагуйте: