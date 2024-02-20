КУПУЙ!

Kenyan Companies Embrace AI for Marketing Efficiency, Cost Savings

20 Feb

Kenyan companies, facing economic challenges, are turning to artificial intelligence to reduce production and advertising expenses. That’s causing anxiety among artists and ad agencies, who fear reduced income and job losses if AI can replace the work they’ve always done. Mohammed Yusuf reports from Nairobi.

