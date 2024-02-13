КУПУЙ!

Silicon Valley Startup Discovers Huge Copper Deposits

13 Feb

Silicon Valley Startup Discovers Huge Copper Deposits

A California-based company backed by tech billionaires says it has discovered major copper deposits in Zambia using artificial intelligence. The discovery comes as demand for the metal is especially high for the global transition to cleaner energy sources. Kathy Short reports from Lusaka, Zambia. (Camera and produced by: Richard Kille)

