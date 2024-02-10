КУПУЙ!

Online University Provides Tuition-Free Education to Students Worldwide

10 Feb

The University of the People, a tuition-free online university, was founded in 2009 and accredited in 2014. The game-changing goal of the U.S. nonprofit is to make education accessible to some 140,000 students from 200 countries. Maxim Adams has the story. Video: Dana Preobrazhenskaya.

