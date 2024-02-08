NASA, SpaceX Join Forces to Study Earth’s Environment

Two titans of space travel team up to study our planet’s health. Plus, a Russian cosmonaut breaks the record for the most time in space, and sky gazers in North America will get a treat in coming months. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi brings us The Week in Space.
