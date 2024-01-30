КУПУЙ!

African Small Businesses Turn to AI to Improve E-commerce

African Small Businesses Turn to AI to Improve E-commerce

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ranks Africa as the region with the lowest amount of e-commerce investment. UNCTAD says e-commerce is currently accessible to very few urban areas. An AI solution, however, aims to solve the problem. Senanu Tord reports from Accra, Ghana.

