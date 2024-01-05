КУПУЙ!

CES 2024: Consumer Electronics Show Highlighting Tech, Artificial Intelligence

Home  /  Бізнес  /  CES 2024: Consumer Electronics Show Highlighting Tech, Artificial Intelligence


місце для вашої реклами!
5 Jan

CES 2024: Consumer Electronics Show Highlighting Tech, Artificial Intelligence

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, is back in Las Vegas [January 9 – 12] with more than 3,500 companies from around the globe showcasing the latest developments in artificial intelligence, health care, transportation and much more. VOA’s Julie Taboh gives us a preview. Video edit: Adam Greenbaum. Tina Trinh contributed to this report

your ads here

реагуйте: