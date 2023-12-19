LogOn: Australian Researchers Use Seawater to Create Hydrogen 

Researchers in Australia have developed a method to make hydrogen from seawater without a costly desalination process. This could mark a breakthrough in the production of clean hydrogen from a plentiful, eco-friendly source. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.
