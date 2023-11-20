КУПУЙ!

Lawmakers, Companies Set New Rules for AI-Generated Political Ads

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Lawmakers, Companies Set New Rules for AI-Generated Political Ads


місце для вашої реклами!
20 Nov

Lawmakers, Companies Set New Rules for AI-Generated Political Ads

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

As the 2024 U.S. presidential race begins to ramp up, some contenders are already using artificial intelligence to generate promotional videos, some of which blur the lines between what is real and what is not. Karina Bafradzhian has the story. VOA footage by Andrey Degtyarev.

your ads here

реагуйте: