КУПУЙ!

Hollywood Actors Offered Protections Against AI in Labor Deal

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Hollywood Actors Offered Protections Against AI in Labor Deal


місце для вашої реклами!
17 Nov

Hollywood Actors Offered Protections Against AI in Labor Deal

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Leaders of the union representing Hollywood actors announced a tentative deal recently with film and television studios to end a strike that started in July. It includes pay raises, streaming bonuses for actors, and the industry’s first protections against the use of artificial intelligence. From Los Angeles, Genia Dulot has our story.

your ads here

реагуйте: