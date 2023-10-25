Inside a Drone Factory: How It Helps Ukraine’s Defense Efforts

КУПУЙ!

25 Oct

Brinc Drones is one of the U.S. companies shipping hundreds of drones to Ukraine. These drones are designed to help first responders survey the impacted areas of Russian shelling and find survivors. Adriy Borys visited the Brink manufacturing facility. Anna Rice narrates his story. Camera — Dmitriy Savchuk.

