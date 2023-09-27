КУПУЙ!

DRC Company Turns Plastic Waste from Lake Kivu Into Building Materials

Home  /  Бізнес  /  DRC Company Turns Plastic Waste from Lake Kivu Into Building Materials


місце для вашої реклами!
27 Sep

DRC Company Turns Plastic Waste from Lake Kivu Into Building Materials

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

In Goma, a city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, residents say plastic and other waste is increasingly polluting Lake Kivu. A new initiative is keeping some of that waste out of the lake. Austere Malivika has this report from Goma, narrated by Aida Issa.

your ads here

реагуйте: