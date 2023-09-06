КУПУЙ!

 Ukrainian Drone Operator Revolutionizes Use of Civilian Drones

Yuriy Fedorenko got his call sign Achilles for bravery and independence. Before the war, he was working full time as a Kyiv city council deputy; today, he is fighting against Russian forces in Donbas as commander of an attack drone squadron. Anna Kosstutschenko has his story. VOA footage by Pavel Suhodolskiy

