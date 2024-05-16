Kenya conference showcases technology to help people with disabilities

КУПУЙ!

16 May

In Africa, about 15% of the population faces disability challenges despite advancements in technology. Limited infrastructure and high cost of assistive tech create barriers to digital access, leading to exclusion. A conference in Nairobi this week aims to help change that. Mohammed Yusuf reports.

