Swarms of drones can be managed by a single person

12 Apr

Swarms of drones can be managed by a single person

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

The U.S. military says large groups of drones and ground robots can be managed by just one person without added stress to the operator. As VOA’s Julie Taboh reports, the technologies may be beneficial for civilian uses, too. VOA footage by Adam Greenbaum.

