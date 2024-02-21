КУПУЙ!

Artificial Intelligence Is Being Used to Help Save Lives

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Artificial Intelligence Is Being Used to Help Save Lives


місце для вашої реклами!
21 Feb

Artificial Intelligence Is Being Used to Help Save Lives

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Health care professionals are increasingly using artificial intelligence to better diagnose and treat serious medical conditions. However, with the use of artificial intelligence in medicine growing, there are concerns among medical ethicists about how emerging technologies should be deployed

your ads here

реагуйте: