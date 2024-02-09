Kenyan Farmers Embrace Chinese-Engineered Grass for Fodder

КУПУЙ!

9 Feb

Having enough feed for livestock is critical to the food security of many African countries. Some farmers are considering adopting a Chinese-engineered grass called Juncao, advertised as high-yielding and fast-maturing. Some scientists advise caution. Francis Ontomwa has more from Kajiado, Kenya. Video: Amos Wangwa.

