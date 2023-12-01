КУПУЙ!

Virtual Reality Holograms Could Transform Learning, Arts

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Virtual Reality Holograms Could Transform Learning, Arts


місце для вашої реклами!
1 Dec

Virtual Reality Holograms Could Transform Learning, Arts

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Developers at the University of Maryland are using a holographic camera to capture people’s movements in three dimensions for what could be high-impact training, education and entertainment. It is technology with the power to transform how we learn and entertain ourselves. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more. VOA footage by Adam Greenbaum.

your ads here

реагуйте: