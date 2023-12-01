КУПУЙ!

US Lawmakers Say Chinese Disinformation Operations a Growing Threat

1 Dec

US Lawmakers Say Chinese Disinformation Operations a Growing Threat

US lawmakers warned Thursday that the Chinese Communist Party's efforts to spread disinformation will only increase ahead of the 2024 elections in the United States. As VOA's Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports, social media giant TikTok is lawmakers' top concern.
