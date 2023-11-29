КУПУЙ!

Ukraine Businesses Pivot to New Military Technology Production

Home  /  Бізнес  /  Ukraine Businesses Pivot to New Military Technology Production


місце для вашої реклами!
29 Nov

Ukraine Businesses Pivot to New Military Technology Production

By   No Comments  Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, drone production in the country has surged. Ukrainian businesses have shifted from manufacturing products for peacetime to producing equipment for wartime. From Kyiv, Myroslava Gongadze explains how Ukrainian ingenuity is altering the course of the war. Camera: Eugene Shynkar.

your ads here

реагуйте: