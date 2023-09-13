КУПУЙ!

India’s Transition to Electric Vehicles Powered by Three and Two Wheels

13 Sep

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

In Indian cities, most electric vehicles seen on the roads are not cars, but three- and two-wheel vehicles that deliver goods and ferry passengers in cities. Anjana Pasricha reports on how the exponential growth in these electric vehicles in New Delhi and surrounding towns could contribute to cleaning up the air in one of the world’s most polluted cities. Video: Darshan Singh

