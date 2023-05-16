КУПУЙ!

STEM Courses in Rural Kenya Open Doors for Girls With Disabilities

16 May

STEM Courses in Rural Kenya Open Doors for Girls With Disabilities

Studying science, technology, engineering, and math — or STEM — can be a challenge for girls in rural Africa, especially those with disabilities. In Kenya, an aid group called The Action Foundation is helping to change that by providing remote STEM courses for girls with hearing, visual and physical impairments. Ahmed Hussein reports from Wajir County, Kenya. Camera: Ahmed Hussein

