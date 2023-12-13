Eastern European Startups Come to US Searching for Opportunities

КУПУЙ!

13 Dec

Бізнес, Новини, Технології

Immigrants from Belarus, Ukraine and other Eastern European countries are actively exploring the American IT startup market. One immigrant-run venture capital firm is helping them find investments. Evgeny Maslov has the story, narrated by Anna Rice. Camera: Michael Eckels.

