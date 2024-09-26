Oxfam: ‘Oligarchy’ of super-rich undermining cooperation to tackle poverty, climate change

КУПУЙ!

26 Sep

As world leaders gather for the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York this week, the charity Oxfam says they are being undermined by what it calls a ‘global oligarchy’ of the super-rich who exert control over the global economy. The organization accuses them of exacerbating problems like extreme inequality and climate change. Henry Ridgwell reports.

